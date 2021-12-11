PADUCAH — John Phillip “Phil” Holifield, 74, of Boaz, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Phil was born in Paducah on March 20, 1947, to Hubert and Margaret Holifield. He retired from EEI where he worked as an electrician. He was a member of the Local IBEW. Phil loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, rock & roll music, and good coffee. He was always very handy and could fix just about anything. Phil spent so much time on various projects that he had memorized the aisles at Lowe’s Home Improvement. Phil was a professional grandpa and cherished any time he was able to spend surrounded by his family. He was the smartest, sweetest, most kind, and loving person. Everyone who knows him loves him. Phil would help anyone and was always fast to forgive. If anyone has a straight shot to the Lord and Savior, it is this man. He was so completely loved from all sides and forever will be. If his family could choose any father or grandfather, he’d be chosen every time.
He is survived by one son, Tony Holifield, of Boaz; one daughter, Breanne Mattson, of Oregon; one granddaughter and best friend, Montana Holifield; one brother, Harold Holifield, of California, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Carol Ann Stinnett Holifield; and his parents, Hubert Holifield and Margaret Wurth Holifield, one sister, Glenda Smith; and two brothers, Donald Holifield and David Holifield
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory if Phil Holifield to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; the ASPCA, PO Box 96929 Washington, D.C. 20090-6929; or the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug”.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.