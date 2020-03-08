John Paul Vick, 90, of Paducah, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
John was a retired printer from the Paducah Sun after 43 years of service. He was also a member of Broadway United Methodist Church of Paducah.
John is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty; one son, Steven Paul Vick of Paducah; one daughter, Jean Ann (Dennis) Crawford of Murray; four grandchildren, Olivia Hope Vick of Paducah, Bethany Grace (Brandon) Tagarook of Louisville, Allison Dean Crawford of Frankfort, and Jennifer Lauren (Matt) Wilham of Louisville; three great grandchildren, Gabriel Tagarook, Emmersen Wilham, and Aurora Wilham; two nieces, Crystal Dawn Williford of Louisville, and Janice Marie Wuest of Knoxville, Tennessee; four nephews, Jeremy (Amy) Williford of Union, Daniel Sanderson of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, David (Susan) Sanderson of Lake, St. Louis, Missouri, and Raymond Wuest of Knoxville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldrige and Novella Vick; one sister, Laura Jean Wuest; one infant brother, Eldridge E. Vick Jr.; and daughter in law, Laura Honeycutt Vick.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. at the chapel in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Services will start at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ray Chandler officiating. Inurnment will follow.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Broadway United Methodist Church, 701 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
