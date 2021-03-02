BOAZ — John Paul Thompson, 83, of Boaz, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home.
John Paul was a member of the Houser Grove Christ and a veteran of the United States Air Force. John Paul retired from Ozark Airline after 27 years of service as a ticket agent. John Paul served citizens of McCracken County and the city of Lone Oak in law enforcement for another 26 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. John Paul’s hobbies included flying model airplanes, sky diving, and attending drag racing. He had a special interest in hot rods. John Paul and his wife visited all 49 states riding their Harley-Davidson and renting one in Hawaii while celebrating their golden wedding anniversary. They were able to go on an Alaska cruise to make all 50 states.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Euple Wilson Thompson; two sons, Jeffery Dean Thompson, and wife, Tracy, of Boaz and Michael Scott Thompson of Nashville, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Amy Lee Capps, and husband, Brady, of Boaz; two great-grandsons, Braxton Jeffery Capps and Brice Thomas Capps; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were parents, Ernest Talmadge Thompson and Winnie Mae Cotheran Thompson; one sister, Mamie Marie Higgins; two brothers, Dewey Edward Thompson and Gail Talmadge Thompson.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Jerry Mayes and Justin Hastie officiating. Burial will follow at the Houser Grove Church of Christ Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Shriners’s Hospital for Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40502 or New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.