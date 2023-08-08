CALVERT CITY — John Hassell, 83, of Calvert City, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence.

John was a longtime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Palma. John was born on Nov. 27, 1939 to the late W. B. Hassell and Mary Louise Philley Hassell. He was a 1957 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. John retired after 33 years as a material handler at GAF/ISP in Calvert City. John enjoyed hunting and fishing and loving the Lord.

