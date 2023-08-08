CALVERT CITY — John Hassell, 83, of Calvert City, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence.
John was a longtime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Palma. John was born on Nov. 27, 1939 to the late W. B. Hassell and Mary Louise Philley Hassell. He was a 1957 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. John retired after 33 years as a material handler at GAF/ISP in Calvert City. John enjoyed hunting and fishing and loving the Lord.
Survivors include two sons, Phil Hassell (Brenda), Possum Trot, and Perry Neal Hassell, Fort Worth, Texas; three daughters, Jennifer Ringstaff (Johnny), Louisville, Ronnica Smith (Todd), Mayfield, and Debra Beyer (Danny), Boaz; five grandchildren, T.J. Smith (Katie), Morgan Beyer, Cody Beyer (Karlee), Jake Ringstaff, and Will Ringstaff; one great-grandchild, Nolan Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Grace; and two brothers, Billy Hassell and Fred Hassell.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner and Orr Funeral Home with Revs. Doug Sanders and Jack Kee officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bethlehem Baptist Church, 416 Bethlehem Church Road, Benton, KY 42025.
