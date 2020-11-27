MARION — John Paul Crawford, 89, of Marion, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Crawford was born in Tolu on March 13, 1931, to Earl and Bonnie Crawford. He attended 32nd Street Church of Christ in Paducah and was retired from General Motors in Chicago. He was a veteran having served as a United States Marine.
He is survived by his brothers: Odell Crawford of Marion; Richard Crawford and George Crawford (Barbara) both of Salem; nephews, Bob Crawford and Oscar Crawford; and nieces, Ann LeCompte, Georganna Ellis (Randy) and Stacy Puckett (Justin).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melva Dean (May) Crawford; brother, Roy Paxton Crawford; niece, Amy Crawford; nephew, Frank Crawford; and his parents.
All services will be private. Interment will follow in Carrsville Cemetery.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
