Long-time Paducah architect John Patrick Kerr (Pat) passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on June 10, 1941, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of the late John Phillip and Olive Grey Innis Kerr.

Growing up in Paducah Pat graduated from Saint Mary academy in 1959. He shared many a story of him always getting in trouble with the nuns. Evidently, he was not a model student. Throughout his life, he maintained friendships with many of his classmates. He received his Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Cincinnati in 1965. He served in the U.S Army Reserves in the finance department from 1967 to 1973.

To send flowers to the family of John Kerr, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 17
Visitation
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
3:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home
-
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In