MURRAY — John Otis Pasco Jr., 76, of Murray, died at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his home.
He retired as a clinical therapist.
Mr. Pasco was born May 25, 1945 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to the late. He is preceded in death by son, John Otis Pasco III; and one brother. His parents were John Otis Pasco Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Nall Pasco.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Hackney Pasco; sister, Patricia Lynn Pasco; brothers, William Nall Pasco and James Humphrey Pasco.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Playhouse In The Park, 701 Gil Hopson Drive, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
