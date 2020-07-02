John Parks, 57, of Paducah, passed away 3:37 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, in Paducah. He was born on November 5, 1962, in Paducah to the Late John Berdet Parks and Marian Wyatt Mansfield Parks Bates. John was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. He worked in retail sales.
John was a 1980 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School where he was a member of the Tilghman Bell Newspaper and won several awards for his work with the paper and also attended Murray State University. He enjoyed fishing and photography.
John is survived by his brother, Jason Parks and wife, Kelli of Georgetown; stepfather, William “Bill” Bates of Paducah; two nieces, Emily Parks and Sarah Parks; stepsister, Mitzi Stuart and husband, Brett of Paducah; stepbrothers, Tommy Morgan and wife, Gretchen of Paducah and Kevin Morgan of Belmont, California; uncle, Chuck Hoeberg.
He was preceded in death by an aunt, Bobbie Ann Hoeberg; grandparents, Dalton and Claudine Mansfield, Bob and Mable Alice Bradley and Clois and Ila Parks and his parents.
Private graveside services will be held. There will be no public visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
