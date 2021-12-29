John P. Rhodes II, 83, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah.
John was born and raised in Paducah, his parents were John P. Rhodes Sr. and Hazel Marley Rhodes. He graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School class of 1956. After graduating he attended Memphis State University. After college, he entered the insurance business for American General Life in Memphis, Tennessee and home office in Houston, Texas. He later took a position with Jefferson-Pilot Life Insurance Company in Greensboro, North Carolina.
For years he taught the use and safety of firearms as an NRA certified pistols, rifle and range instructor and assisted with concealed weapon training.
John was a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church and the Gideons International Paducah East Camp. In 1994, John entered Mid-Continent University graduating with a BS degree in Biblical Studies.
John is survived by his wife, Cinda Samples-Rhodes, of Paducah; a daughter, Jane Elizabeth Lents, of Dyersburg, Tennessee; a grandson, Jonathan Tyler Lents, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; a sister, Susan Rhodes Grayson and husband Mer Grayson of Ocala, Florida; a nephew, Trey Grayson and wife, Nancy, of Walton, Kentucky; a niece, Susan Rhodes Grayson, of Prosper, Texas; a stepdaughter, Kim Farley and husband Ken Farley, a stepson, Chris Samples, all of Paducah; two step-grandsons, Cameron Farley and wife, Mary Anne, of Ft. Thomas and Caleb Farley of Atlanta, Georgia.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John ‘Phil’ Rhodes of Dyersburg, Tennessee.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of John to, Twelve Oaks Baptist Church 2110 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or, Gideons International Paducah East Camp P.O. Box 8436 Paducah, KY 42002.
www.milnerandorr.com
www.milnerandorr.com
