John Otis Wilson, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Wilson was born in Graves County on July 21, 1934 to the late Otis and Beatrice Hobbs Wilson. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from Burkhart Foam, where he worked in plant maintenance. John was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and former commander of the Denver Hudgens VFW Post 5409. He loved fishing, frying fish and smoking meats and was known to be able to fix or repair anything. John will be remembered for his funny and caring personality and as someone who was very wise and who lived with the utmost integrity.

Service information

Mar 7
Mass
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
10:00AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
-
Bardwell, KY 42023
Mar 6
Visitation
Monday, March 6, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
-
Bardwell, KY 42023
