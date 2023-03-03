John Otis Wilson, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Wilson was born in Graves County on July 21, 1934 to the late Otis and Beatrice Hobbs Wilson. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from Burkhart Foam, where he worked in plant maintenance. John was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and former commander of the Denver Hudgens VFW Post 5409. He loved fishing, frying fish and smoking meats and was known to be able to fix or repair anything. John will be remembered for his funny and caring personality and as someone who was very wise and who lived with the utmost integrity.
John is survived by three daughters, Denise Morgan (Kevin) of Cleveland, Georgia, Sheena Wilson of LaCenter and Jennifer Wilson (Jamie Loving) of Paducah; two sons, Terry Wilson (Vilinda) of Mayfield and Shannon Wilson of Mayfield; one sister, Belinda Turner of Bardwell; one brother, James E. Wilson (Joann) of Paducah; nine grandchildren, Courtney Barrett, Casey Elliott, Kingston Wilson, Kash Watson, KeJuan Purdiman, Keaira Purdiman, Jessica Morgan, Shelly Williams and Sheila Johnson (Shannon); and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley Wilson; one daughter, Debbie Wilson Jones; one son, John Wayne Wilson; one sister, Iva Johnson; three brothers, William Joseph Wilson, Albert Wilson and Thomas Wilson; and one grandson, DeShawn Wilson.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at St. Charles Catholic Church with Rev. Chrispin Oneko officiating. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023 at St. Charles Catholic Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, Florida 33134.
