John Oehlschlaeger, 82, of Paducah, died at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home.
John was born in Paducah on Thursday, Sept. 29, 1938, to John and Mary Catherine Oehlschlaeger. He was a 1958 graduate of Culver Military Academy, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He was a retired colonel after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Samford University School of Pharmacy in 1963 and was the retired owner/operator of G&O Drugs. He was a founding member of Concept Zero, an organization that lobbied to preserve Land Between The Lakes, and served on the Jack Paxton Memorial Scholarship Fund. John was a Master Gardener and a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Oehlschlaeger is survived by his wife of 32 years, Elaine Casey Oehlschlaeger; his sons, Michael Oehlschlaeger (Amanda) of Beijing, China, and Frederic Hans Oehlschlaeger (fiancee, Kelly Bishop) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; two grandsons, John Michael Oehlschlaeger and Charles Jacob Oehlschlaeger; daughter-in-law, Libby Oehlschlaeger of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Mr. Oehlschlaeger was preceded in death by his son, John Henry Oehlschlaeger IV; his parents, John Henry Oehlschlaeger II and Mary Catherine Risinger Oehlschlaeger; his sister, Gretchen Oehlschlaeger Dallam.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. An urn burial with military honors will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 — 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd. Paducah, KY 42001; or the charity of your choice.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.