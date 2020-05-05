BROOKPORT, Ill. — John O. Stallings, 88, of rural Brookport, went to be with his Lord Jesus, on May 3, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home.
Due to current health and safety directives, the services for John will be private. Interment will be in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Glen Coram officiating.
John was born on May 1, 1932, in Charleston, Missouri the son of Oscar S. and Marie (Weakley) Stallings. He married Betty Lee of Wyatt, Missouri, on September 13, 1952.
John was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He was a member and deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church in Metropolis, was a two time President of the Brookport Kiwanis Club, served as Chairman of the Board for 30 plus years at the Massac County Housing Authority, served as an Auxiliary Police officer, was instrumental in creating the Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus at Brookport National Bank, and had multiple business ventures throughout his life.
John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Lee Stallings; son, Ronnie Stallings and wife Denise; daughters, Doris Norsworthy and spouse Johnnie Burris and Darlene Reynolds and husband Gene; grandchildren, Stacy Hammer, Jennifer Samuel, Tiffany Hall, Michelle Shoulta, Shawn Fairfield, and Christopher Stallings; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister, and two nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ron Stallings, Shawn Fairfield, Christopher Stallings, John David “J.D.” Ward, Mytchell Hall, and James Hall.
The family request that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 or Immanuel Baptist Church Sound System Fund, 1119 Market Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
left at www.aikins
