John H. Myatt, 77, of Paducah, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care in Paducah.
He was a member of the IBEW Local 816 and the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 184. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Myatt of Paducah; a daughter, Tanna Myatt of Paducah; a son, Terry Myatt of Paducah; and a brother, Rusty Myatt of Kevil.
He was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers. His parents were John and Mary Myatt.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, funeral arrangements will be private family graveside services at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
