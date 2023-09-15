John Moore Weaver, 74, of Salem, passed from this life Wednesday Sept. 13, 2023 at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services.
John loved hunting, fishing, horses and his cats. But most of all he loved his kids, grandkids and family. He belonged to the Pipefitters Union Local 184 in Paducah and was a lifelong member of the Hampton Methodist Church. He was a Veteran of the US Army.
John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Suzanne Lockhart Weaver; daughter, Heather (Perry) McDowell of Salem; son, Ryan Weaver of Salem; grandchildren, Eryn McDowell and Aubry McDowell; brother, Joe Weaver of Lewisburg, Tennessee; sister, Jane Williamson of Union Springs, Alabama, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, A.T. and Kathryn (Moore) Weaver.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, with Andy Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Cemetery
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour, Saturday, Sept. 16, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
