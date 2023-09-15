John Moore Weaver, 74, of Salem, passed from this life Wednesday Sept. 13, 2023 at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services.

John loved hunting, fishing, horses and his cats. But most of all he loved his kids, grandkids and family. He belonged to the Pipefitters Union Local 184 in Paducah and was a lifelong member of the Hampton Methodist Church. He was a Veteran of the US Army.

Service information

Sep 16
Visitation
Saturday, September 16, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Sep 16
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 16, 2023
1:00PM
