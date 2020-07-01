LEXINGTON — John Mitchell “Mitch” Tillman, 61, husband of Pam Tillman, passed away surrounded by his loving family Sunday, June 21, 2020, after a seven month battle with a Glioblastoma brain tumor.
He was born on November 12, 1958, in Orange, Texas to the late William and Joanne Tillman. Mr. Tillman graduated from Texas A&M University and was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society. He had a long career with Air Products & Chemicals and eventually proudly served as the Calvert City Plant Manager and became the Evonik Corporation Site Manager. In his time away from work he could be found exercising, tending his lawn, or cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team.
Most importantly, he was a family man and loved being a Grandpa. He is dearly missed by his much-loved granddaughters. In addition to his wife of 38 years, he is survived by his daughter, Christine (Owen) Richetti, Lexington; son, Matt (Rachel) Tillman, Michigan; grandchildren, Cecily and Jaina Richetti; and his siblings, Mike, Stuart, Mark, and Jody.
A family graveside service has been held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice, Markey Cancer Center at The University of Kentucky, or Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.