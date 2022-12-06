John Mitchell Farr, 68, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away suddenly Dec. 3, 2022, at his home.
John was a Christian and faithful member of Broadway Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and Southern Illinois University. During his professional career, he was employed by Del Monte foods where he received the Salesman of the Year Award. He later began a 27 year career in sales with the Proctor and Gamble Corporation. John enjoyed real estate and was a longtime owner of a modular home community he referred to as “His Hobby”. He also owned rental property in Tennessee and properties in Florida.
John loved his family and was always there for them. He had a ready ear and a helping hand. He was talented in carpentry, plumbing work and he was also a master electrician. John loved reading on a variety of subjects and always had the Bible on hand. He was devoted to family prayer and always asked for wisdom. As with all his other loves, John loved animals and the family pets and was eager to spoil and care for them.
Swimming, playing golf and watching UK basketball were all favorite past-times. He and his brother visited many major golf tournaments and had plans to be in England for a Major in 2023. An avid traveler, with the entire family or just he and Carla, John enjoyed trips throughout the world. A major goal in his life was to visit all 7 continents with his wife and two children. Short only one continent, he made it to all 50 states. He had a quick wit and could turn a phrase in an unexpected way and as a result much laughter was in the home and on the many trips. John became a grandfather in the last 2 years of his life and took immense joy in his grandchildren. A man who possessed countless qualities and too many achievements to list, perhaps two of his favorites were baptizing his son Kyle on his 10th birthday and marrying his daughter, Ansley in 2020.
John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dr. Carla Farr; son, Kyle Merritt Lake of Lexington; daughter, Ansley (Scott) Sanders of Paducah; grandchildren, Theodore Edward Sanders and Xander Noel Hamilton Lake; one brother, Bob (Becky) Farr of Paducah; two sisters, Linda (Jerry) Thompson of Smithland and Lori Riley of Paducah; nieces, LeeAnne (Bobby) Frizzell of Paducah, McClane (Alex) Crane of Paducah and Madison (Jacob) Blankenship of Paducah, Leslie (Mike) Schillaci of Finley Park Illinois, Tami (Dustin) Lynn, Dr. Nicole (Anish) Deshmukh of Salt Lake City, Utah and nephew, Chris Carver of Huntsville , Alabama.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Bill & Carolyn Guthrie Farr, Harriette Farr and stepmother, Joann Farr; two brothers, Gary Farr and Warren Farr.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dan Owen officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 2 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
John had many friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him but most of all by his family.
