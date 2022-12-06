John Mitchell Farr, 68, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away suddenly Dec. 3, 2022, at his home.

John was a Christian and faithful member of Broadway Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and Southern Illinois University. During his professional career, he was employed by Del Monte foods where he received the Salesman of the Year Award. He later began a 27 year career in sales with the Proctor and Gamble Corporation. John enjoyed real estate and was a longtime owner of a modular home community he referred to as “His Hobby”. He also owned rental property in Tennessee and properties in Florida.

Service information

Dec 9
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, December 9, 2022
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Dec 9
Visitation
Friday, December 9, 2022
10:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
