John Michael Carpenter, 71, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Carpenter was a retired chemical salesman with ZEP Chemical Company. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and a member of the Triangle Fishing Club. John competed annually at Barbecue on the River with the Buzzard Brothers BBQ and was known to have a great a singing voice.
John is survived by his wife, Laurel Schamburg Carpenter; two sons, Aaron Carpenter and Daniel Carpenter, both of Murray; three sisters, Linda Carpenter-Aaron of Los Angeles, California, Barbara Rankin, of Paducah, and Susan Raskin of Yorktown, New York; his nieces and nephews, Jon Mullins, Travis Rankin, Matthew Rankin, Alexandra Packham, Rachel Raskin, Cara Raskin, Samuel Hadfield, Laura Oswald, Brent Schaumburg and Evan Schaumburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Elmer Carpenter and Roseanna Beatty Carpenter.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Pastor David Appold officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, and from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour of 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.