John Matthew “Captain Crunch” Cronch, 65, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
John was a legend in the Motorcycle Community known for his Red 1957 Harley Davidson Pan Head. He was a retired Welder and Boiler Maker. He loved pickling vegetables, his garden, and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jana Horn Cronch; four daughters, Angela Dawn Cronch of Paducah, Kassandra Kaye Cronch Riley and husband, Joshua of Paducah, Adrien Braswell of Paris, Tennessee, Savannah Braswell of Metropolis; 10 grandchildren, Shelby, Cora, Amanda, Oliver, John Tyler, Gabriel, Vickie, Syxx, Piper and Lyric.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Vickie Kaye Campbell Cronch; brother, Mark Steven Cronch. His parents were William Henry Cronch and Cora Louise Houser Cronch.
Funeral services for John will be at noon Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Joel Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Houser Grove Cemetery.
Visitation for John will be from 5 — 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.