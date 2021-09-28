METROPOLIS, Ill. — John Markus, 87, of Massac County, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Parr officiating. There will be no visitation. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
John was born on Dec. 20, 1933, in Rochester, New York. He grew up in Newton, Massachusetts. After serving two years in the Army, he purchased the family farm in Massac County and resided there for the rest of his life.
Survivors include one daughter, Linda Gurley and husband Gene; three sons, Larry Markus, Lee Markus, and Lyle Markus and wife Angie all of Metropolis; three grandchildren, Ashlee Busclas and husband Marty of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Dane Markus and Lakin Markus both of Metropolis; three step-grandchildren, McKenzie Bruer and husband Jeremy of Cunningham, Kentucky, Ashley Rison and husband Corey of Glendale, and Amber Volle of Paducah, Kentucky; five step-great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jarren, Jayden and Jerzie Bruer of Cunningham, Kentucky, and Thea Rison of Glendale.
He was preceded in death by his wife Opal (Logeman) Markus; his parents, Henry and Hazel (Clayton) Markus; and his infant sister, Dorothy Anne Markus.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made in John’s name to Lourdes Hospice PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
Pallbearers will be Larry Markus, Lee Markus, Lyle Markus, Dane Markus, Lakin Markus, Linda Gurley, and Ashlee Busclas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-
