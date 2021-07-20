MAYFIELD — John M. Fuqua, 74, of Mayfield, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Farmington Baptist Church, a retired teacher with Paducah City Schools and a retired postmaster at the Farmington Post Office.
Mr. Fuqua is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Monroe Fuqua; three sons, Steven (Cindy) Fuqua of Friendswood, Texas, Bryan (Michelle) Fuqua of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Craig (Angie) Fuqua of Mayfield, Kentucky; one brother, Ben David Fuqua of Springfield, Missouri; one sister, Cindy (Bob) Dunn of Murray; and seven grandchildren, Cassandra Fuqua, Jocelyn Fuqua, Jaclyn Fuqua, Audrey Fuqua, Emma Fuqua, Ian Fuqua and Chase Fuqua.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben D. and Edith Mae Sims Fuqua.
Funeral services for Mr. John M. Fuqua will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Ben Stratton will officiate. Interment will follow at Farmington Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Coye Elliott, Dale Smith, Mark Crawford, Chris Fazi, Tom Warren and Pee Wee Delk. Other select members of Farmington Baptist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Farmington Baptist Church, 293 Hawkshaw St., Farmington, KY 42040.
