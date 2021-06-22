KUTTAWA — John David Locke, 67, of Kuttawa, died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home.

He was a retired materials engineer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine Jones Locke.

Mr. Locke was preceded in death by a son, John Curtis Locke. His parents were John Columbus and Eval (Hill) Locke

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home. The Rev. Jim Boyd will officiate and interment will follow in Thompson Cemetery in Marshall County.

Service information

Jun 22
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
9:00AM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
