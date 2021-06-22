KUTTAWA — John David Locke, 67, of Kuttawa, died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home.
He was a retired materials engineer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine Jones Locke.
Mr. Locke was preceded in death by a son, John Curtis Locke. His parents were John Columbus and Eval (Hill) Locke
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home. The Rev. Jim Boyd will officiate and interment will follow in Thompson Cemetery in Marshall County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.