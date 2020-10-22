BARDWELL — John Robert Lee, 73, of Bardwell, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Mr. Lee was a veteran of the United States Army and served honorably in the Vietnam conflict.
He is survived by a son, John David Lee of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; two brothers, Ronny Lee of Burkley and Steve Lee of Mayfield; a daughter, Cheryl Gatewood of Bardwell; a son, Michael Payne; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with the Rev. Kevin Riley officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the service time Saturday at the funeral home.
