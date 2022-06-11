MAYFIELD — John (Johnny) W. Lee, 87, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2022, (the day of he and his beloved bride’s 68th anniversary) in his home of Mayfield.
Mr. Lee was born in Mayfield to his parents, the late Thomas Ruble and Mable Bright Lee on Aug. 30, 1934. He worked for many years at Pet Milk in Mayfield, followed by SKW in Calvert City. He was also a member of St. Joseph church. During his retirement, Johnny enjoyed farming, gardening, yard work, rabbit hunting and fishing. However, his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family, especially his wife, whom he loved fiercely.
Johnny will be remembered by those who knew him best as a hard worker, a dedicated family man, and an outdoorsman. He was also known to enjoy a good laugh and dance with his loving wife as he sang songs like “Hey Good Looking” and “You Are My Sunshine.” Johnny was never one to miss a tea party with his granddaughters, a good meal or a chance to say “Come hug my neck” as his loved ones were about to walk out the door.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sara (Inez) Lee, of Mayfield; two daughters, Belinda Lee of Owensboro and Barbara (Steve) Carrico of Mayfield; five grandchildren, Michelle (Matt) Hall, Heather (Todd) Pearson, Jennifer (Lee) Chestnut, Holly (Josh) Jenkins, and Jeremy Kennemore; and 13 great grandchildren, Larynn, Tucker, Deacon, and Trent Hall; Kyler, Ella, and Kade Pearson; Lanie, Kaden and Ty Chestnut; and Ethan, Alec, and Jude Jenkins; one brother, Marvin (Ollie) Lee; and four sisters, Dorothy Dowdy, Hazel Emich, Mildred Seay, and Frances (Dan) Nicholson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruble and Mable Lee; and four brothers, Gene (Thomas) Lee, James (Bobby) Lee, Vernon Lee, and Thomas (Pete) Rudy.
Funeral services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at St. Joseph Church, with 1:45 p.m. — 2:30 p.m. family visitation and 2:30 — 3:30 p.m. public visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mercy Health Hospice in remembrance of John W. Lee at 225 West Water Street, Mayfield.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
