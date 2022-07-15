John 'Johnny' G. Wagoner

FARMINGTON — John “Johnny” G. Wagoner, 72, of Farmington, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

He was a member of Farmington Baptist Church, a former employee of the Railroad, a former employee of General Tire and a retired employee of Progress Rail.

Mr. Wagoner is survived by his wife, Judith Nelson Wagoner; two sons, Doug Knauff of Colorado and Jeff Knauff of Florida; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Jody Ray Wagoner; and his parents, Marvin and Clara McCloud Wagoner.

A memorial service for Mr. John G. Wagoner will be held 8 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Ben Stratton will officiate.

Visitation will be 4 — 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

