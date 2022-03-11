MARION, Ill. — John (Johnie) Francis Aloysius Bannon passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Marion Veterans Administration Community Living Center.
Loving husband of the late, Amy Lou Bannon. Father of Ruth (Curt) Kraper of Paducah. Stepfather to George Kraper Jr. and partner, Jim Snopko of Springfield, Jonathan Kraper of Golconda, Thomas Kraper of Elizabethtown, and Charlotte (Thad) Anderson of Golconda. Beloved grandfather of Amanda Kraper Rocuant (Paul) of Ft. Myers, Florida, Andrew Wells of Golconda, Justin Kraper of Golconda, Wesley Kraper of Paducah, Haley Blankenhagen (Ben) of Mercer, Wisconsin, Kelsey Kraper of Elizabethtown. Great-grandfather to Rebecca Rocuant, Ryan Rocuant, Raine Rocuant, Adley Ramsey, Brave Blankenhagen and Henry Kraper. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Gina Sielbeck of New Braunfels, Texas; brother-in-law, Harry Curtis and wife, Mitzi of Rosebud; daughter-in-law, Paula Kraper of Golconda; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Amy Lou Bannon; brother, Richard Bannon; sister-in-law, Rose Bannon; sister, Anne Bannon; sister-in-law; Glenda Curtis; brother-in-law, Lloyd Sielbeck; sister-in-law, Martha Wimberly; niece, Colleen Bannon; and ex-wife and mother of his daughter, (Ruth) Marie Bannon.
Johnie was born in Joliet on May 14, 1925, to John R. and Frances Murphy Bannon. He attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Grade School and graduated from Joliet Catholic High School.
He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He worked at a number of trades until beginning work at the Golconda Post Office. He retired after a fulfilling career as Postmaster in 1990.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Golconda First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. at the church. Final place of rest will be at the IOOF Cemetery in Golconda; followed by dinner at the church.
The family would like to encourage donations in his name be made to Marion Veterans Administration 2401 W. Main St., Marion, IL 62959.
Please designate the donation to be earmarked for “The Community Living Center Hospice Program.”
