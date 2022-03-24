John Jerry Williams, affectionately known as Jerry, was born in Tiptonville, Tennessee, on June 11, 1944, to Thomas Edward Williams and Susie Tharpe Williams.
During his early childhood, the family moved to Paducah, Kentucky, where he affectionately refers to as “Home”. All his schooling began in Paducah, where he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1962.
As a young boy, he was gifted a saxophone for Christmas. This gift was the catalyst for which his love of playing music began, and carried over to college at Kentucky State University and where he majored in Music.
In March of 1966, Jerry was drafted into the US Army, where he served during the Vietnam War until being honorably discharged on March 4, 1968. While serving in Vietnam he met his future bride, Tran Thi Son and married in July of 1968. He resided with his family in Bangkok, Thailand before moving to California in 1970. California remained his home for 48 years before making his final move east in 2009 to Georgia. In Georgia, he enjoyed a full life, where he served the City of Fairburn with Planning and Zoning Commission.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Tran Thi Son Williams; his parents, Thomas E. Williams and Susie T. Williams; his sister, Reberta Wiliams; and his brother Thomas Williams, Jr.; He is survived by his children, Kieu (Keith) Williams, Phi Viet (Sarita) Williams, Rashead (Cylina) Williams and Christa Williams; his nephews and nieces, Paul (Lola) Williams, Jr, Gail Walker, Angela Williams and Guyland Williams; his grandchildren, Jermel, Angel, Ashley, Terrence, Auscia, Nathaniel, Connor, Alessio, Cassandra and Aiden; and a host of great-grandchildren.
He was friend to many and loved by all who knew him. He blessed many, feeding them both spiritually and naturally. His passion for playing the saxophone continued until his journey here ended peacefully on March 4, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon Saturday, March, 26, 2022, Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home.
