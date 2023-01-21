John “Jack” Feldner, 92, of Paducah, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Feldner was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, on April 6, 1930, to the late Clarence Feldner and Hazel Feldner Walker. He was a veteran of the United States Army having fought in the Korean War and earning a War Time promotion from E4 to E7. He retired as Sales Manager of Colgate-Palmolive but held a job until he was 82 working at Home Depot. He was the president of the Lions Club in Springfield, Ohio and was recognized as a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed woodworking, crossword puzzles, golf and he was a private pilot. Jack will be remembered as someone who never met a stranger and a great storyteller who loved to laugh and carry on. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah.
Jack is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jane Feldner; two sons, Robert Asher Feldner (Suellen) of Paducah and Craig Mitchell Feldner (Cheryl) of Franklin, Tennessee; one daughter-in-law, Anna Feldner of Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren, Ethan Feldner (Blair) of Paducah, Truman Feldner of Paducah, Emily Flournoy (Matt) of Paducah, Nolan Feldner of Paducah and Sarah Earthman (Will) of San Francisco, California; and six great-grandchildren, Caden Feldner, Lily Feldner, Madelyn Feldner, Isabella Feldner, Magnolia Feldner Smith and Landon Flournoy.
He was preceded in death by one son, David Knox Feldner; his parents; and one brother, Richard Feldner.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Charles Uhlik officiating.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 4 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001.
To plant a tree in memory of John Feldner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.