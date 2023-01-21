John “Jack” Feldner, 92, of Paducah, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Feldner was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, on April 6, 1930, to the late Clarence Feldner and Hazel Feldner Walker. He was a veteran of the United States Army having fought in the Korean War and earning a War Time promotion from E4 to E7. He retired as Sales Manager of Colgate-Palmolive but held a job until he was 82 working at Home Depot. He was the president of the Lions Club in Springfield, Ohio and was recognized as a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed woodworking, crossword puzzles, golf and he was a private pilot. Jack will be remembered as someone who never met a stranger and a great storyteller who loved to laugh and carry on. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah.

To plant a tree in memory of John Feldner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In