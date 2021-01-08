John “Jack” August Sturm Jr., affectionately known as “Papa Jack” passed away at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Mar. 17, 1925, in Fairport Harbor, Ohio. Jack retired from Atochem formerly Pennwalt as a Chemical Engineer and holds several patents in that field. He graduated from high school in Fairport Harbor, Ohio, and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Fenn College now Cleveland State University. Jack was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and Rosebower Baptist Church.
Jack is survived by his four sons, John Craig Sturm of Ledbetter, Jeff Sturm and wife, Mindy of Paducah, Marc Sturm and wife, Tami of Benton, and David “Pete” Sturm and wife, Kerie of Paducah; step-sons, Reid Ward of Nashville, Tennessee, and Neil Ward and wife, Ronna of Paducah; step-daughter, Karen Kneisler of Paducah; 11 grandchildren, Ashley (Scott) Posey of Paducah, Amy (Derek) Rutledge of Apex, North Carolina, Tracie (Les) Case of Ledbetter, Beth (Andy) Poore of Paducah, Jeffery (Amanda) Sturm of Paducah, Brittany (Ryan) Monroe of Henderson, Ryan Sturm of Benton, Karlie (Emmett) Gentry of Gilbertsville, Kirsten (Brittany) Bynum of Symsonia, Autumn Sturm of Metropolis, Illinois, and Max Sturm of Paducah; six step-grandchildren, Austin (Brooke) Ward of Paducah, Haley Ward of Paducah, Carson Ward of Nashville, Tennessee, Anna (Joe) Barnes of Nashville, Tennessee, Jamie Kneisler of Texas and Grant Kneisler of Paducah; 19 great grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and other family members in Ohio.
Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Tinker Sturm; second wife, Barbara Ward Sturm; brother, Richard “Dick” Sturm; father, John Sturm, Sr.; mother, Marie Ramer Sturm Ronk; and step-father, Walter Ronk.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jimmy Franks of Southland Baptist Temple officiating. A private burial will be held at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Rivercrest Place for their devoted kindness and excellent care given to Jack while he was a resident there.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
