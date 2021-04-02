METROPOLIS, Ill. — John “J.W.” Koerner, 83, of Metropolis, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with military rites. There will not be any visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Mr. Koerner was a U.S. Army veteran.
J.W. is survived by one daughter, Brooksie Beard; four grandchildren, Keaton Beard (Amy), Klarissa Beard, Kolby Beard, and Natauzzia Cole; five great-grandchildren, Damion and Brooklyn Riley, Neavah, Jamari, and Nikael Cole; one brother, Norman Koerner; companion, Susan Sawyers; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Leona (Collie) Koerner, Sr.; one daughter, Tasha Cole Koerner; one brother, Elmer Koerner, Jr.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
