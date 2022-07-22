John Holt, 93, of Metropolis, Illinois, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Metropolis with the Rev. Greg Breeden, the Rev. Gene Siverly and the Rev. Bobby Parker officiating. Burial will follow with military rites at I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
John was the owner/operator of Holt Recycling, which he started on Feb. 10, 1965, and retired after 58 years of service to the community. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Metropolis, as well as attending many other churches in the surrounding area through the years. He was a devoted Christian and family man which was his life. He will be deeply missed by all.
John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda J. (Baker) Holt; his children, David Holt (Judith), Jim Holt (Dorothy), Kerry Seeman (Keith), Denise Meyer (Glen), Mark Holt (Diann Turner), Mike Hein, Michelle Hogue (Richie), and Melody Joy Holt (Tyler Smith); daughter-in-law, Susan Holt; 18 grandchildren, Angie Martinez (James), Aaron Holt (Cathi), Brandi Holt, Britani Lax (Joe), Emily Holt, Tiffany Hulsey (Mylon), Matt Holt (Morgan), LeShay Hoppe (Nick), Shane Seeman (Stahley), Johnna Seeman, Chris Meyer (Kelly), Tori Hoffman (Tyler), Justin Holt (Andrea), Anthony Hein (Kayla Phillips), Sydney Beck, Madison Carter, Gabe Carter (Trish), and Iris Sexton; 27 great-grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; “Albanian daughter,” Milena; “Chinese daughters,” Lin, Yan, Selina and Maggie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mary (Tucker) Holt; one son, John Holt Jr.; one granddaughter, Sarah Beck; one sister, Lucille Parker; and one brother, Cecil Holt Jr.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Metropolis.
Memorial contributions may be given in John’s name to COPE Food Pantry, P.O. Box 761, Metropolis, IL 62960; At The River Ministries, P.O. Box 95, Metropolis, IL 62960; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: David Holt, Mike Hein, Melody Holt, Justin Holt, Richie Hogue, Matt Holt, Gabe Carter and Mylon Hulsey.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Holt, Mark Holt, Michelle Hogue and Glen Meyer.
