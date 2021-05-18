HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — John Henry Oehlschlaeger IV, “Johnny O” passed away at his home in Hendersonville, May 9, 2021. He was 57.
Johnny graduated in 1988 from Murray State University with a BS in Manufacturing Engineering Technology. He went on to work for Briggs & Stratton in Murray Kentucky / Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Emerson Electric (Motor Appliance Division). Johnny enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, boating, music and working with his hands.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Carolyn Hand Oehlschlaeger; aunts and uncles, Henry and Gretchen Dallam and Earl and Barbara Gantt.
He is survived by wife, Libbie, and son, John Michael; father, John (Elaine) Oehlschlaeger III of Paducah, Kentucky; and brothers, Hans (Kelly) Oehlschlaeger, Ooltewah, and Michael (Amanda) Oehlschlaeger, Beijing, China. Also, cousins, nieces, nephews; and lifelong friends, Denise Paxton Perrin and James Barrineau.
Visitation for family and friends will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Hendersonville Funeral Home.
The family requests a donation to your favorite charity or local food bank in Johnny’s memory in lieu of flowers.
