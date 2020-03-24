John H. Myatt, 77, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, March 21, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care in Paducah.
Mr. Myatt was a member of the IBEW Local 816 and the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #184. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Jacqueline Myatt of Paducah; one daughter, Tanna Myatt of Paducah; one son, Terry Myatt and wife Karen of Paducah; and one brother, Rusty Myatt of Kevil.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Joyce Snow; and two brothers, Rodney Myatt and Danny Myatt. His parents were John and Mary Myatt.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Myatt will be private family graveside services at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.