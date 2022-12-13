Surrounded by those he loved, John H. Fuqua, 74, returned to his heavenly home on Dec. 1, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center after a short illness.
John was born on Jan. 12, 1948, in Hopkinsville, to the late Herman and Carolyn Fuqua. As a child he was happiest outdoors with his horse, Lady, and his dogs. Early pictures of him usually include a cowboy hat and boots. He grew up an athlete achieving All State honors on the Hopkinsville High School football team, which he helped to victory in the state championship in 1965. He was inducted into the Hopkinsville High School football Hall of Fame earlier this year. He continued his love for football and played at Vanderbilt University and then graduated from Murray State University with a degree in recreation.
After graduation John began his career as a Kentucky State Trooper, working as an undercover agent in the Narcotics Division for part of that time. He retired as a Kentucky State Trooper and went into the business industry where he owned Lone Star Pawn Shop in Fort Campbell and then Hopkinsville. He retired and sold his business — now twice retired and being the hard worker he was — he began working as a security guard at Westlake Chemical, where he ended his career.
John married the love of his life, Sherry W. Lynch on Dec. 7, 1991. They resided in Paducah, where they raised two children, Stephanie and Seth.
John was an ambitious and driven man with a heart of gold. His son consistently tells everyone what a pure soul he has. He could fix anything and was always piddling around. He loved being at the lake and boating in the summer. He was a great skier and taught his nieces, nephews, and children how to ski. He loved his family and goodness did he love each dog he had over the years. In his last weeks, he stated them to be his “best buddies.”
John is survived by his wife, Sherry; daughter, Stephanie Roberts and son-in-law Brett; son, Seth Lynch and daughter-in-law Brittney; three amazing grandchildren, Charly, Cory and Cooper Roberts; and two brothers, Terry and Wilford, their wives and families. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Carolyn.
A celebration of life will be held on 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, c/o Mercy Health Hospice, 225 Medical Center Dr. Suite 203, Paducah, KY 42003; or McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
