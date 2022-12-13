Surrounded by those he loved, John H. Fuqua, 74, returned to his heavenly home on Dec. 1, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center after a short illness.

John was born on Jan. 12, 1948, in Hopkinsville, to the late Herman and Carolyn Fuqua. As a child he was happiest outdoors with his horse, Lady, and his dogs. Early pictures of him usually include a cowboy hat and boots. He grew up an athlete achieving All State honors on the Hopkinsville High School football team, which he helped to victory in the state championship in 1965. He was inducted into the Hopkinsville High School football Hall of Fame earlier this year. He continued his love for football and played at Vanderbilt University and then graduated from Murray State University with a degree in recreation.

