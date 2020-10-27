MILBURN — John Bryant Gilliam, 77, of Milburn, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith. He served honorably in the United States Army and completed two tours of duty during the Vietnam conflict. He later went to retire as a Floor Foreman for General Tire and Rubber Company.
John is survived by one daughter, Marcella M. Cornett of Milburn; two sons, Tollie B. Gilliam of Gates, North Carolina and Richard Lagh of Milburn; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karin M. Gilliam; parents, Bryant E. Gilliam and Dorothy Mae Webb Lewis; and one brother.
Graveside memorial services for John will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Milburn Cemetery with Rev. Glenn Stewart officiating. Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Friends may call from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mercy Hospice Foundation, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
