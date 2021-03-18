MAYFIELD — John Gavin Carter, 54, of Mayfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Mayfield.
He was a retired truck driver.
Mr. Carter is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lou Ann Turner Carter; two daughters, Morgan Ann (Chase) Holt of Mayfield and Kaylie Beth (John) Beal of Martin, Tennessee; one brother, Mitchell (Christy) Carter of Mayfield; one sister, Suzanne (William) Jackson of Mayfield; and three grandchildren, Karson, Sophia and Paisley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman E. Carter; his mother, Sharon Lee; and his stepmother, Polly Feagin Carter.
Funeral services for Mr. John Gavin Carter will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Garland Moseley will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Gargus, Ronnie Egner, Rick Johnson, Gary Thompson, Taylor Sheridan, Andy Sheridan, Steve Perkins, and Sean Michael Perkins. Karson Knight will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
