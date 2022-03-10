NAPLES, Fla. — John F. Miller, 76, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died at his home in Naples on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vina and Herdy Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan Peak Miller; and two sisters, Patty Creech and Jeannie (Mike) Miller; nephew, Matthew Hernandez; and great-nephew, Landry Hernandez, all of Paducah, Kentucky.
John graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1963 and Murray State University in 1974. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-70. He worked for Harper Arterburn Construction, was vice-president of construction for WCI Developers and CEO of Bears Plumbing. In his leisure time he enjoyed boating, fishing and woodworking. A memorial service for John will be held in Naples at a later date.
Contributions in John’s name can be given to the Humane Society it to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.