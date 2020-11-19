CLINTON — John Robert Emerson, 83, of Clinton died on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Moore’s Chapel AME church and had retired from Westvaco.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Emerson of Clinton; two sons, the Rev. Lawrence Emerson of Clinton and Robert Emerson of Clarksville, Tennessee; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Herbert Emerson Sr. of Paducah; and sister, Kittye Cannon of Atlanta; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Cressie Mae Farmer Emerson.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Clinton Cemetery with the Rev. Lawrence Emerson officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Clinton.
