John “Peanut” May, 89, of Paducah passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center with his family by his side.
Mr. May was a 1950 graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as a Corpsman helping other veterans return home after serving in the Korean War. He was a retired electrician from Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. He was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church and the American Legion.
Surviving are his two children, Peggy Henney and husband, Todd of Paducah; David May and wife, Lori of Lebanon, Tennessee; and one granddaughter, Sophia Henney of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carnetta Lindsey May; one sister, Evelyn Rouse; and two brothers, J.D. May and Leslie May. His parents were Joseph May and Velma Beard May.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Miller officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of social distancing and facemasks within our facility at all times.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to The Gideons International at P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251 or to The Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
