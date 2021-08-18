John Edward Lever Robertson Sr., 92, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Providence Pointe in Paducah, after a lengthy illness.
He was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Sullivan, Kentucky, to Clarence and Glendola Lever Robertson. He graduated from Sturgis High School in 1946, where classmates voted him “Most Contrary.”
While in high school, he earned his cosmetology license, in order to help in his mother’s beauty shop. He also began working as a telegraph operator for the Illinois Central Railroad, which he continued throughout college.
Initially enrolled at Western Kentucky University as a music major, he soon transferred to Murray State University, where he earned a BA in history in 1950. Following college, he graduated from the US Marine Corps Officer Training School in Quantico, Virginia, as a communication specialist reaching the rank of first lieutenant. His military career was cut short by tuberculosis, requiring a two-year stay in V.A. hospitals. Upon his release from the hospital, he resumed working with the railroad.
He married Margaret Ann Byassee on Nov. 16, 1957, at Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church in Paducah.
He earned an MA in American history from the University of Louisville and an ABD in American history from the University of Kentucky. He began teaching history at Paducah Junior College in 1962 and remained on the faculty for 48 years. While at PJC/PCC, he was awarded a National Science Foundation grant to attend an eight-week economics course at the University of Missouri. He later earned an MA in economics from Murray State University. A 1965 Ford Foundation fellowship was used to study Latin American history at the University of Texas in Austin. From 1969 to 1979, he served as academic dean of the college, then returned to the classroom teaching both history and economics. He was the first recipient of PCC’s Presidential Award of Excellence in 1989. Upon his retirement from PCC in 1997, Robertson was named professor emeritus. He continued to teach part-time at both WKCTC and Murray State for several years after retirement.
Robertson was best known as Paducah’s unofficial historian, making frequent presentations and publishing numerous articles and books about the people and places of his adopted hometown. He worked with muralist Robert Dafford to ensure the accuracy of Paducah’s floodwall mural project and was often seen at the mural site explaining the significance of the murals to visitors. In 2012, he appeared as an expert on railroad history on the television show, “Who Do You Think You Are?” featuring football player Jerome Bettis.
He was an active member of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church and an avid photographer, who was seldom seen without his camera.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret; son, John L. Robertson Jr. (Sheri); daughter, Ann Robertson (Mark Bowles); three grandchildren, Amy Robertson (Larry Doucet) of Lexington, Eric Robertson of Paducah, and Erin Bowles of Los Angeles, California; and one stepgreat-grandson, Tripp Doucet of Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Robert Lever Robertson.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky Historical Society, 100 W. Broadway, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
All services will be private and are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
