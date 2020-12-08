METROPOLIS, Ill. — John E. Lamarr Sr. was born November 1, 1949, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Duff Lamar, Sr. and the former Mary Lavene Crim. The Lord called him home on December 1, 2020.
John was employed by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department for 30 years, first at the jail, and later as a Road Patrol Officer.
Survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, Teresa Lamarr; his daughters, Toni (Larell) Stuckey, Melinda Lamarr, Kelly (Donald) Glass, Erica, Sareeta, De’Ona and Imari Lamarr; his son, John (Tatiana); and Alycia Hardaway; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his sisters, Karen (Delmar) Algee, C. Gayle (Dennis) Hayles, Kathy Foster, Ramona Harvey, Monique Lamar-Silvia, Patricia Jones, and Hedy Robinson; his Brothers, Darwin (Andrea) Lamar and Duff (Juanita) Lamar, Jr.
John was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Terry Lamar; and two sisters, Paulette Lamar Rainey and Pamela Lamar Jordan.
A Virtual Memorial Service in Grand Rapids will be announced at a later date. Final Services will be in John’s hometown of Metropolis, Illinois. He will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Choates, Illinois.
The Lamarr family is being skillfully assisted by Crystal T. Hardley, Licensed Funeral Director/Embalmer in Kentwood, MI as well as the Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home of Paducah.
A walk-thru visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 818 Vienna Street Metropolis, Illinois, from 10 — 11:30 a.m. with graveside services to follow at noon at Oak Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Choates, Illinois.
You may light a candle or leave online expressions at pettusrowlanfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
