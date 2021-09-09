John Bob Dumas Jr., 80, of Paducah, died at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of Rosary Chapel. He was formerly employed as a supervisor at Penwalt Industries and was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Roslin M. Dumas of Paducah; two sons, Shawn Dumas of Paducah and Kevin Dumas of Louisville; two daughters, Kimberly Dumas-Hodge of Antioch, Tennessee and Shannon Dumas-Mayes of Paducah; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four brothers, Al Walter Dumas of Nashville, Tennessee, William Dumas of Paducah, James Dumas of Paris, Tennessee, and Marvin Dumas of Kevil; three sisters, Shirley Bennett of Chicago, Illinois, Diane Bailey of Paducah and Julia Hayes of Paris, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Bob Dumas Sr. Annie Lee Mayo Dumas-Coleman; stepfather, Clarence Coleman and one brother.
Memorial services are scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Emanuel Udoh officiating.
Friends may also call at the funeral home Friday from 1 p.m. until the memorial hour. Memorial Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society of Paducah, P.O. Box 7975 Paducah, KY 42002.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear a mask.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
