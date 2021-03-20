BOAZ — John DeFreitas, 73, of Boaz, formerly of Daytona, Florida, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. DeFreitas was born in Belleville, Illinois, on June 26, 1947, to the late Walter John DeFreitas and Rebecca Cox Moore. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and former general contractor in Daytona, Florida. After moving to Kentucky, he worked as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union No. 357. He was also a member of Trinity Methodist Church.
John was an avid fisherman and he loved to be out on Kentucky Lake. His true passion was baseball and he was delighted to watch his grandson, Drake, excel in the sport he loved. He will be remembered by those who loved him for his “DeFreitas personality” — stubborn with a good heart that cared for others.
John is survived by his son, Brett DeFreitas (Terri) of Boaz; his daughter, Chrystal DeFreitas Mills (Blake) of Ormond Beach, Florida; one sister, Trudy Wyatt of Paducah; three brothers, Jimmy DeFreitas (Brenda) of Marion, Jack Moore (Jennifer) of Chattanooga, and Ricky Walden (Janie) of West Paducah; and four grandchildren, Amber DeFreitas, Drake DeFreitas, Jaret Clark and Hayden Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Claudia Denton.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, inside the main pavilion at Mike Miller Park, Draffenville.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held following the service from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the main pavilion at Mike Miller Park. All family and friends are encouraged to attend either or both the gathering and service.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
