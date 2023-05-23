John David “JD” Tucker, 76, of Paducah, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 18, 2023, after a long fight with cancer.
JD is survived by his son, John Thomas “JT” Tucker; his loving wife, Elizabeth “Dolly” Tucker; his sister, Linda Glisson; nephew, Keith Dale Glisson; niece, Regina Wilkerson; and other extended family members.
Mr. Tucker was a retired chemist and a Vietnam Veteran, who proudly served and fought for his country and for the love and respect of the American Flag. He was an Army Sergeant, (E-5) with the 3rd Battalion of the 8th Infantry Regime, 4th Infantry Division.
Mr. Tucker enjoyed bowling with family and friends for many years. He took pride in planting flowers and having a beautiful yard. He was passionate about Harley Davidson motorcycles and loved nothing better than going on rides with his son JT and his nephew Dale. He was a kind, loving and caring man who always loved helping other in need when he could. Mr. Tucker was loved and respected by so many people that he will truly be missed by those who knew him.
A funeral service for JD will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with military honors. The family encourages those attending to ride their motorcycles and dress casual.
Friends may visit the family 5 — 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home and again on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to the service hour.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
