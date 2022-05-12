BROOKPORT, Ill. — John D. Davis, 89, of Brookport, met his Lord and Savior face to face at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Waldo Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Russell and Rev. Trad York officiating. Burial will follow in Pell Cemetery.
John was a member of Waldo Baptist Church. He retired as a pipefitter from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 142 and as an autobody technician, having worked at Wilson Chevrolet.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Hazel Davis; children, Patti Kineman and husband Donnie, Johnnie Davis and special friend Kelly Massie-Harris, Jamie Traversy and husband Ronnie, and Diane Leonard; seven grandchildren, Dr. Brian Kineman (Mayen), Adam Kineman (Erin), Josh Kineman (Amanda), Stanley Reed (Joni), Julie Davis, Jensen Davis, and Bonner Leonard (Heidi); several great grandchildren; brother, Vernon Davis (Sharon); sisters-in-law, Barbara Davis, Peggy Davis, and Nancy Bozsa (James); brothers-in-law, David Douglas (Ann) and Harry Douglas; several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Beulah Swinford Davis; son-in-law, Bonner Leonard; sister, Betty Jordon; brothers, Charles Davis and Kenneth Davis.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Waldo Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made in John’s name to Waldo Baptist Church, 6970 Waldo Church Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960; or HeartCry Missionary Society, P.O. Box 3506, Radford, VA 24143-3506.
Music will be provided by David Atwell, soloist and Lorie Walters, pianist.
Pallbearers will be John’s grandsons.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Adrian Jones, Jackie Thompson, and Bill Tanner.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
