John “Clay” Clayton Howard, 49, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Continue Care Hospital of Baptist Health Paducah.
John was born in Paducah on May 27, 1971, to Donald Howard and Loretta (Clark) Slankard. He graduated from Murray State University and worked as a millwright. John was a member of Lone Oak Church of Christ. He was an avid fan of UK sports. John will be remembered as a loving and caring person that adored his family, especially his children.
John is survived by his parents, Loretta Slankard and Donald Howard, both of Paducah; one daughter, Sawyer Grace Howard of Paducah; one son, Maxwell Clayton Howard of Paducah; and one brother, Paul Howard of Calvert City.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Mr. Lance Kordell officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
