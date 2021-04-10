John Cash, age 83, of Paducah, passed away at 6:31 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Cobden Nursing Home, in Cobden, Illinois.
He was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Paducah, and a retired construction worker and a United States military veteran. John was very fond of his two cats which he called “his boys.” He was known to make a wager or two at the horse track.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1937, in Fancy Farm, to the late Louis Eutral and Stella Ryan Cash.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda (St. Clair) Cash, of Paducah; and a stepson, Mike Standish, of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister and four brothers, Rose Carrico, of Fancy Farm, Joseph (Rita) Cash, of Dayton Ohio, William Cash, of The Villages, Florida, Tony (Marilyn) Cash, of Mayfield, and David (Jayne) Cash, of Terre Haute, Indiana; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Sara Cash Earner; a brother, James D. Cash; a nephew and two great-nephews.
A funeral Mass service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Fancy Farm, with Darrell Venters officiating.
There will be no visitation. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the charity of choice.
