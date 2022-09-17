John C. Moore, 78, of Paducah, died Thursday night surrounded by his spouse of 55 years, Phyllis, and two daughters, Jennifer and Angie. John was born at home on East Jenkins hill in Letcher County. His family moved from Shelby Gap in Pike County to Paducah when he was 10 years old. He graduated from Lone Oak High School, class of 1962. He attended Mortuary School in Louisville and lived in Old Louisville in Martha’s boarding house. After graduation, John worked at Roth’s Funeral Home in Paducah, making lifelong friends in the industry. He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer and proudly maintained his license for his lifetime. He joined the Kentucky National Guard, completing basic training at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and returned full of stories of his Guard buddies. After coming home, he married his high school sweetheart and lifelong companion, Phyllis. He partnered with his father in the car business and turned Moore’s Used Cars into a well-known and trusted business in Lone Oak. Never having met a stranger, he made Moore’s Used Cars a place where anyone was welcome. He loved the thrill of the sale, but most of all he thrived on helping others and seeing his daughters, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews shine. He was generous, and he would offer the last dollar in his pocket to help someone in need. After over 35 years of running the car lot, he finally retired having worked six, sometimes seven days a week, and spent the next nearly two decades enjoying his family, watching his stocks like a hawk, especially his favorite company, CSI, going to Baptist Cardiac Rehab, and painting. In the last decade, he became an accomplished painter with artwork adorning the walls of his family’s homes.
John served the Paducah community well. He was the youngest Master of Plain City Masonic Lodge 449. More recently, he served as board chair of Mt. Kenton Cemetery where his band of board members saved the cemetery for generations to come.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.