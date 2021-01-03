John C. Brooks Jr., 82, of Reidland, passed away at 10:56 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Brooks was a heavy-duty mechanic at SKW of Calvert City and attended Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly Brooks of Reidland; one daughter, Lisa (Tim) Threatt of Reidland; one sister, Rose Henry of Dixon, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. Brooks Sr. and Edith (Womick) Brooks; one grandson, Jonathan Threatt; and two sisters.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private family graveside service will be held at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Tim Threatt officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Lourdes Hospice Foundation, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003-9976.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.