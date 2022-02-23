John Burnett

John L. “Smiley” Burnett, 78, of Paducah, formerly of Bardwell, passed away at 4:52 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at his daughter’s home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Jason Burnett officiating.
John was retired from General Tire and passionate about photography. He was a member of Bardwell Baptist Church and served his country in the Army. John loved shooting his guns, reading, playing his video games and making music cd’s for people. He enjoyed traveling and went out west several times. He loved his Mustangs and his dogs, Sophie and Tina.
John is survived by his daughter, Kristi Burnett; sister, Linda Burnett Slone; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest L. “Pelkie” and Mary Margareitte (Rose) Burnett; spouses, Wanda Wilkins Burnett and Mary “Cecilia” Fetters-Burnett; three sisters; and one nephew.
Memorials may be made in John’s name to Bardwell Baptist Church, 323 US 51, Bardwell, Kentucky 42023; or Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.