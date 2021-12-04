BARDWELL — John Brooks Polsgrove was born at home in Jackson, Tennessee, where his grandfather, Almus Polsgrove was a railroad telegrapher. He grew up on the family farm in Obion County, Tennessee, where his grandfather became telegrapher for the railroad in Union City. John learned telegraphy and love of trains from his grandfather Almus. John graduated from Union City High School and attended Georgia Tech on a football scholarship. He later completed a degree in electrical engineering. John married Joyce Parker and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was later stationed with his young family in Japan and on Kwajalein Islands.
John was the father of two sons, Jack Polsgrove (Cristina), of Tucson, Arizona, and Bill Polsgrove, of Obion County, Tennessee; and one daughter, Dr. Teresa Wade (Dr. Jerry), of Waco, Texas; two grandsons; and five stepsons.
In midlife, John was called and ordained into the Christian ministry and married Claudia Drane Moore, who was also called and ordained into the ministry. Together they served Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) congregations in Paducah, Mayfield, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Union City, Tennessee, and the United Church of Paducah. They also helped build a church in Mexico.
His last work was with Westvaco in Wickliffe where he was an electrical engineer and a safety engineer. In his retirement, John continued his activity with ham radios in his ham shack where he also built model trains.
There are no services planned at this time.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Bardwell are in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a “Hug From Home,” a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
